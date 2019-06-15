Britain’s Lizzie Deignan says winning the Women’s Tour is proof she made the right decision to return to professional cycling after giving birth to her daughter last September.

The 30-year-old finished the sixth and final stage from Carmarthen to Pembrey Country Park safely in the pack to secure overall victory by two seconds from Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma.

The Trek-Segafredo rider, who last won the Women's Tour in 2016, says the victory was beyond her expectations and among her greatest achievements in the sport after only coming back from maternity leave in April.