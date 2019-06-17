Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas says he is ready for a "huge" defence of his title when the world's biggest road race starts in July.

Team Ineos' preparations were dealt a severe blow when four-time Tour winner Chris Froome suffered multiple injuries in a serious crash.

Thomas says Ineos will be weaker without "one of the greatest Grand Tour riders ever" but insists his own preparations will not be affected by his team-mate's absence.

The Welshman also jokes that Froome's withdrawal will mean a welcome break from questions about their rivalry and who will lead Team Ineos during the Tour.