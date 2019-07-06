'The bike took the hit' - Thomas unscathed after crash

Defending champion Geraint Thomas reflects on a "good day" at the Tour de France despite crashing late on during stage one.

The Welshman was unhurt and, because the crash happened inside the final 3km on a designated sprint stage, he was credited with the same time as the group he was riding with, so ended up losing no time on his rivals for the overall win.

Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen won the opening 194.5km stage in Brussels.

Stage one report:Thomas 'fine' after Tour de France crash

As it happened:Stage one of the Tour de France 2019

