‘I felt pain for hours and couldn’t stand up’

Olympic champion cyclist Elinor Barker reveals to BBC Sport Wales that the pain caused by endometriosis almost forced her to quit the sport.

The 24-year-old won Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles while suffering from the condition, which can cause pain, heavy periods, fatigue or even infertility.

Barker says she went undiagnosed for years and at times the pain was so bad she was unable to stand up.

She eventually had a successful operation last year, which she says ‘felt like I’d taken a weight jacket off’.

