Downhill mountain biking’s Rachel Atherton says she is devastated she will not be able to defend her World title this year but hopes to be fit early next year.

Wales-based Atherton tore an Achilles tendon during a practice run at the Downhill World Cup in Les Gets, France which has ruled her out for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old, who has won World Championship gold five times, will miss this year’s event at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada but aims to be back to her best within six months.