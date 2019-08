Sir Chris Hoy is certain that his record for Olympic gold medals won by a Briton will soon be overtaken by Jason or Laura Kenny.

Jason Kenny is level with Hoy on six golds - but the 43-year-old told Nihal Arthanayake on BBC Radio 5 Live that the record is very likely to be overtaken at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

And Hoy joked: "Instead of Chris Hoy, it'll be more like 'Chris Who?'"