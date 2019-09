Owain Doull says riding this year’s Vuelta a Espana has given him confidence to perform at the highest level.

The 26-year-old finished his first Grand Tour race safely in Madrid on Sunday and was happy with his overall performance.

The Welshman, who signed a two-year contract extension with Team Ineos in early September, is hoping to race either the Vuelta or the Giro d’Italia in 2020.

