Olympic cycling champion Elinor Barker says she feels sport will be one of the last things to return to normality following the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old, who won team pursuit gold at Rio 2016, says there are more important things that need to come back before crowds return to sporting events.

In her Isolation Diaries, Barker reveals what life in lockdown looks like for her - from baking and Netflix to coping with her new makeshift garden gym.