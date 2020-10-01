'Unfinished business' for Thomas at Giro

Geraint Thomas leads Ineos Grenadiers at the Giro d'Italia on Saturday - and the former Tour de France champion says he has "unfinished business" after his 2017 crash at the prestigious race.

Thomas was leading his team - then known as Team Sky - for the first time in a Grand Tour when he was forced to pull out of the 2017 Giro after injuring himself in a crash which was not his fault.

This weekend the Welshman returns to Italy to compete in the Giro for the first time since that incident.

Read more: Thomas aims to lay ghosts of 2017 Giro