Five-time World Mountain Bike champion Rachel Atherton, who will not compete because of injury, talks about the "exciting" British team for this year's event in Austria.

Watch live coverage of the Mountain Bike World Championships on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TV this weekend.

Sat 10 Oct: X-Country - Women 11:30-13:00. Men: 13:30-15:30

Sun 11 Oct: Downhill - Women 11:40-13:05. Men: 13:45-15:00 (all times BST)