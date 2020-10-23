Meet Ed Laverack - British cycling's best climber

Cyclist Ed Laverack is the king of climbing, with the British National Hill Climbing title to his name, and hundreds of King of the Mountain (KOM) titles on athlete social networking site Strava.

The Welshman, a former under-23 British National Road race champion, cannot travel due to the coronavirus pandemic so will not defend his National Hill Climb title at Streatley Hill in Oxfordshire on Sunday, 25 October.

BBC Sport Wales met up with the 26-year-old as he chased yet another KOM on one of Britain’s most iconic hill climbs - the Black Mountain in south Wales.