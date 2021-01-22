'Why do I do this to myself?' - the young cyclist overcoming horrific injuries

Elynor Backstedt, 19, is one of Great Britain's rising stars in road cycling, but she has had to overcome a catalogue of horrific injuries in her bid to be the next big thing.

The world junior bronze medallist tells BBC Sport about putting her body on the line and her dream of winning Paris-Roubaix, just like her father did.

BBC Sport’s new series - 'Generation Next’ - follows a group of inspirational young athletes, from a diverse range of backgrounds and sports, as they bid to become our next sporting superstars.