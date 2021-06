Olympic champion cyclist Elinor Barker says the extra year has been "the longest of all of the years" as she is officially selected for the Covid-19 postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Cardiff will ride the women's team pursuit, the same event she won at Rio 2016 alongside Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Joanna Rowsell-Shand.

