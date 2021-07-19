Mark Cavendish has told BBC Radio 5 Live how he came back from rock bottom to winning the green jersey at the Tour de France.

The 36-year-old cyclist faced injury setbacks in 2019 and 2020 which left him feeling depressed and as if his career was over.

On Sunday, he won the green jersey - given to the rider who finishes top of the points classification - for the first time in a decade.

"People believed in me more than I believed in myself and that’s what kept me going," he said.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on 19 July 2021.