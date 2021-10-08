Olympic track cyclist Elinor Barker says women such as Laura Kenny, Sarah Storey and Lizzie Deignan have given her the confidence to believe she can return to the very top of the sport after giving birth.

Barker, 27, revealed this week that she is expecting her first child, and was pregnant when she won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

Kenny, Storey and Deignan have all returned to cycling after having children and Barker, who is due to give birth in March next year, is hoping to follow in their footsteps.