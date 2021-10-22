Great Britain's Katie Archibald is closing in on the gold medal in the women's omnium at the Track Cycling World Championships after narrowly avoiding being taken out by a "nasty looking crash" in the elimination race.

Archibald has won the first three events in the omnium heading into the fourth and final event, the points race.

