The world's most famous bike race, The Tour de France, came to a conclusion on Sunday.

But as the men's race was finishing in Paris, the first Tour de France Femmes was setting off from the French capital. Although there have been various attempts to hold women’s events around the Tour de France over the years, they have never succeeded in establishing a world-class race. That was until today.

The British cyclist Hannah Barnes was one of those taking part in the inaugural race for Uno-X pro cycling team.

She told Newshour's Jon Donnison how she found it, what the differences are between women's and men's cycle races, and who she tips to do well.

(Photo shows Hannah Barnes of the Uno-X Women Cycling Team. Credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)