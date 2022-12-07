Geraint Thomas says being in Giro d’Italia contention is an unexpected bonus as the race enters its final week.

The Welshman, who will turn 37 this week, is second in the general classification, one minute eight seconds behind France’s Bruno Amirail, who is not expected to be a threat to overall victory.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who’s preparation for this year’s Giro was hampered by illness, has a two second advantage over the race's other big favourite - Slovenia's Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma ahead of Tuesday’s mountainous stage 16, which could see changes in the general classification.