Cycling World Championships 2023: Great Britain's Charlie Tanfield crashes in team pursuit qualification
Great Britain's Charlie Tanfield has a nasty crash on the final bend of the men's team pursuit qualification at the Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow.
After a few minutes of medical treatment, Tanfield was able to leave the velodrome unassisted.
