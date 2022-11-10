Cycling World Championships 2023: Great Britain's Charlie Tanfield crashes in team pursuit qualification

There was an error

This content is not available in your location.

Great Britain's Charlie Tanfield has a nasty crash on the final bend of the men's team pursuit qualification at the Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow.

After a few minutes of medical treatment, Tanfield was able to leave the velodrome unassisted.

FOLLOW LIVE: Watch: 2023 Cycling World Championships

Available to UK users only.

  • Cycling