Darryl Fitton stuns top seed Stephen Bunting by recording a 4-2 victory to progress to the BDO World Championship quarter-finals.

Fitton, 50, a two-time semi-finalist at Lakeside, took the first set 3-2, but a strong second set showing - highlighted by a 167 checkout in the second leg - brought Bunting level.

Bunting then won the third set, but Fitton fought back, winning the next three sets to book a place in the last eight against eighth seed Wesley Harms.