Martin Adams plays some of his "best darts in years" to beat Jan Dekker 3-1 and reach the second-round of the BDO World Darts Championships.

The Dutchman was in control until he missed six set points to gift Adams the third set. Adams capitalised on the mistake and went on to win to avenge last year's quarter-final loss to Dekker.

