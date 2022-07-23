Rhian Griffiths is hoping to continue a golden spell for Welsh darts by winning the inaugural PDC Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool on Sunday.

Welsh international Griffiths is the only Welsh qualifier in the eight-woman tournament and will play Lorraine Winstanley in the first round.

Originally from St Clears in Carmarthenshire, Griffiths now lives in Brynmawr and represents Gwent at county level - but is hoping to make her mark on the world stage.