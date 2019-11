Britain's Hannah Cockroft says she has worked hard to hold off the competition after retaining both her world titles at the IPC World Athletics Championships in Lyon.

Cockroft added victory in the T34 100m event to Saturday's T34 200m win, while fellow Brit Paul Blake took gold in the T36 800m.

Hollie Arnold also won gold in the F46 javelin, but Jonnie Peacock suffered a setback in the T44 100m semi-finals when American rival Richard Browne broke his world record.