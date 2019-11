Dame Sarah Storey secured her second title of the Para-cycling World Championships with a dominant C5 3km pursuit victory in the Netherlands.

The Briton, who won the 500m time-trial gold on Thursday, finished the contest in just over 1km by catching opponent Anna Harkowska of Poland.

Storey says it is a "huge relief to win" and her training should stand her in "good stead" heading into Sunday's scratch race.