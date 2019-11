Georgie Hermitage improves upon her own T37 400m world record by winning the event in a time of one minute 2.48 at the IPC Grand Prix in London.

The 26-year-old had walked away from the sport, but felt compelled to return to competition following the birth of her daughter in 2012.

In an inspiring interview the sprinter told the BBC: "I suffered terribly from depression after the birth so I made her some silly promises in those times, and thank God I've kept my promise to make her proud."