Para-athletes in hidden camera stunt

Para-athletes surprise a group of people in a Rio de Janeiro gym with their sporting talents in a promotional video for the 2016 Paralympic Games in the city.
As part of a social experiment using hidden cameras, powerlifter Luciano Dantas, amputee sprinter Vincius Rodriguez and blind judoka Lucia Teixeira arrive unannounced at the gym.
The event will run from 7-18 September and feature 4,350 athletes from 178 countries.
Video courtesy of Rio 2016.
If you're feeling inspired to try a disabled sport, have a look at our special guide.