Invictus Games: The Road to the Games

Nick Knowles follows the inspirational stories of men and women from the armed forces who have been wounded or injured or live with post-traumatic stress disorder, as they set their sights on a place in the UK Armed Forces team at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida.

Prince Harry, who came up with the idea for the Invictus Games, catches up with some of the competitors from London 2014 and shares his hopes for this year's edition.

