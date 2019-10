Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort won gold and silver medals at London 2012, and silver and bronze at Rio 2016.

The 37-year-old has a degenerative spinal disease, and signed papers for euthanasia, which is legal in Belgium, in 2008.

Having retired from wheelchair racing after Rio, she wants to enjoy every moment she can, before taking the ultimate decision when her quality of life deteriorates.

This clip is from 5 live Sport on Thursday, 15 December 2016.