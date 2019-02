Coleraine move into fourth place in the Irish Premiership table after a comfortable 2-0 win over Dunagnnon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

James McLaughlin gave the Bannsiders the lead, scoring his fourth goal of the season after some good work from Jamie McGonigle.

Captain Stephen Lowry made it two, turning and converting after the Swifts defence failed to clear Ben Doherty's corner.