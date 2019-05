Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland's powerchair teams are preparing to travel to Finland to compete in the European Nations Cup, where a top five finish will secure a place at the 2021 World Cup in Australia.

The NI team are captained by Scott Hilland, whose father Michael is one of the team's coaches.

With the help of government funding, the team has been boosted by 11 new powerchairs which has allowed the sport to continue to grow.