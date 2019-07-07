Adventure Parc Snowdonia hosted the Welsh Adaptive Surf Championship, which saw home success and a strong field including two former world champions.

The surfers competed in three categories: AS1 (standing), AS2 (kneeling) and AS3 (prone).

Wales' Llywelyn Williams was second in the AS2, with 14-year-old compatriot Ethan Jolosa third in the AS3.

The event, the first international to take place in a man-made lagoon, served as a qualifier for the ISA World Adaptive Surf Championships.

