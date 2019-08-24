GB Para-rower Ben Pritchard is preparing for his first World Championships less than three years after being left paralysed by a freak cycling accident.

Pritchard, 27, from Swansea, was a promising triathlete and cyclist until a crash in September 2016 meant he could no longer walk.

After using indoor rowing as part of his recovery, he joined the GB Para-rowing squad and is now about to race at the World Championships in Linz-Ottensheim, Austria.

Pritchard competes in the men's PR1 M1x class and could secure a GB spot at the 2020 Paralympics with a good result.