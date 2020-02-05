From teenage amputee to surfing for glory

Llywelyn Williams was 16-years-old when he was hit by a car while skateboarding. On that fateful day in September, 2011, his life changed forever. He had his right leg amputated, was put into an induced coma and spent six weeks in intensive care.

A keen surfer, on his return home to Abersoch in north Wales, Williams got back into the water as soon as he could. He vowed to overcome his adversity and today competes around the world as an adaptive surfer, has numerous titles to his name and lives life to the full.

Produced by Dafydd Jones, BBC Sport Wales.