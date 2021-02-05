The impact of the pandemic, and of lockdown, has been particularly acute for those with a disability.

Despite the government exemption allowing outdoor disability sport to continue, most facilities across the UK are closed.

The charity Riding for the Disabled say only 5 out of 500 of their groups are open, and some struggling financially.

BBC Sport has been speaking to it's President, Princess Anne, who says there needs to be support from the highest levels to make sure disabled people get back to being physically active.

