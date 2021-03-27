Hollie Arnold: Paralympian reveals mental health struggles over Tokyo postponement
Paralympic javelin champion Hollie Arnold reveals she struggled with her mental health after the Tokyo Games was postponed from 2020 to this summer.
The 26-year-old says she "could've quit athletics" as she endured a difficult three-month period over the spring.
But the four-time world champion feels she is in a much better place now as she builds towards defending her Paralympic title at the re-arranged Games in Japan this summer.
