Tokyo 2020: Paralympic journey 'a tough ride' after funding loss - Jim Roberts
Great Britain wheelchair rugby player Jim Roberts says the team's journey to the Tokyo Paralympics has been a "tough ride" when they lost their UK Sport funding following Rio 2016.
Wheelchair rugby was one of six sports to have its funding withdrawn over the last Paralympic cycle, though it will receive funding ahead of Paris 2024.
The 34-year-old from Welshpool says he is hoping to end his career with a bang in Tokyo.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Disability Sport