Suzanna Hext: Watching 2012 Paralympics in hospital 'got me out of a rut'
ParalympicsGB swimmer Suzanna Hext tells BBC Sport that watching the London 2012 Paralympics when she was in hospital after a life-changing accident "got her out of a rut".
Hext will compete in Tokyo in the S5 category at the delayed 2020 Paralympics. She says when she is in the pool "the challenges in daily life fade away".
