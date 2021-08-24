ParalympicsGB sprinter Maria Lyle tells BBC Sport about how a bleep test during a primary school PE lesson left her with "an unbelievable feeling" and helped her get into running.

Lyle also says that having "more balance" in her life helped her mental health.

The 21-year-old will hope to win the first GB medal on the opening day of the Para-athletics programme in the T35 100m on Friday - an event where she took bronze in Rio.

