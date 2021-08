Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has tipped Aled Sion Davies and Hollie Arnold as Wales' best hopes for gold at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Grey-Thompson won 11 Paralympics golds between 1992 and 2004 including 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m golds at Barcelona 1992 and Sydney 2000.

She also says good performances from the British team can boost the nation's morale.