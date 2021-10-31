When Lex Gillette was eight years old, he lost his sight. At high school, he discovered visually impaired long jump, where athletes sprint down the runway while being directed by the voice or claps of their guides before take-off.

Now, Gillette has five Paralympic silver medals from the past five Games since Athens, 2004.

For Black History Month and Blind Awareness Month, he tells BBC Sport how it feels to jump a world record without sight.

