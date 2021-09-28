Oksana Masters says she has "unfinished business" to attend to at the Winter Paralympics.

Masters, 32, won two golds in Para-cycling at the Summer Games in Tokyo two years ago, and is now preparing to defend her 1.5km sprint classic and 5km cross-country skiing titles in Beijing.

Masters, who was born in Ukraine and adopted at the age of seven by American university professor Gay Masters, is in a group of just 28 athletes to have won gold medals at both the Summer and Winter Paralympics.

She says she "takes her darker experiences as fuel to succeed" and pictures an "invisible person who is better than me" as her motivation to be a champion.