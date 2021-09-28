Winning gold at the Winter Paralympics has been the highlight of Jeroen Kampschreur's career, and he has never forgotten words of advice from one of the Netherlands' most revered sportsmen.

When Kampschreur was asked to be an ambassador for the Johan Cruyff Foundation at the age of 14, Cruyff told him he was 'eigenwijs' - 'stubborn' - and that he should never change.

Now 22, Kampschreur is preparing to defend his super combined title in Beijing - and inspire the next generation.

He said: "I want to be that hero so that other kids can dream of doing what I do."