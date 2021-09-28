Lisa Bunschoten will aim to continue the fine form that brought her two gold medals at the recent World Para Snow Sports Championships when she competes in the Winter Paralympics.

The 26-year-old says she is proud the Netherlands produces so many elite Para-snowboarders and Para-skiers, saying: "We are one big team - not bad for a nation without mountains and without snow."

Bunschoten also speaks about her mentor Bibian Mentel-Spee, who died in March 2021 - three years after beating Bunschoten to gold at the 2018 Winter Paralympics.