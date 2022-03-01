Australian Para-ski racer Patrick Jensen had his destiny mapped out for him as soon as he took to the slopes eight years ago.

"I was with an instructor, and someone ran straight into the side of me," he tells BBC Sport. "I didn't fall, and the instructor said I would make a good ski racer. I didn't even know that was!"

Jensen, who was diagnosed with visual impairment at the age of seven, says there is a "ridiculous" amount of trust between him and his guide, adding: "To fully let go is a foreign feeling."

Jensen finished 11th in the giant slalom at the 2018 Games, and won a World Cup super giant slalom bronze medal in Switzerland in 2020.