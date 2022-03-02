What were you doing when you were 15? Brody Roybal was winning his first Winter Paralympic gold medal with the United States Para-ice hockey team.

Roybal needed doctors' notes saying he was strong enough to compete at Sochi 2014 - and now he goes to Beijing looking for a hat-trick of gold medals.

The 23-year-old says: "We just want it more than everyone else. This team is so much fun. We keep things light. Joking around sets us apart from other teams."