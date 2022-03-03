Meggan Dawson-Farrell's comic timing may be the key to Britain securing wheelchair curling success in Beijing - as she knows how to quell a tense situation.

"It helps, if games aren't going so well, to give the team a lift," she says. "But I've been told I'm not allowed to tell any more jokes, because they are really bad!"

Dawson-Farrell didn't play sport at school, but attending a sports camp as a teenager transformed her life.

"I told my mum I would run away, but three days later when she came to pick me up, I didn't want to leave," she says.

The 29-year old - a Paralympic debutant in Beijing - will be hoping Britain can repeat previous medal successes in the event - a bronze in 2014, and a silver when the sport made its debut in 2006.