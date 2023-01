Dylan Baines is targeting a single figure handicap in 2023 after ending 2022 with his first title on the European Disability Golf Series.

Baines was paralysed in a car accident five years ago - but says golf has helped him cope with his life-changing experience.

The Bargoed golfer is aiming for more titles this year after winning the Algarve Open and will achieve a lifetime ambition of playing at the home of golf, St Andrews, in the spring.