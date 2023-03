Commonwealth champion Olivia Breen says she believes there are more medals to come for her with just 18 months to go to the 2024 Paralympics.

The 26-year-old beat long-time rival Sophie Hahn to gold in the women's T37/38 100m in Birmingham last summer.

On Tuesday she received her BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year trophy in person, which she had been awarded virtually in December.