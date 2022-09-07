Mike Jones says he feels "privileged and proud" to be part of the field at the G4D Open, a major new championship for golfers with disabilities.

The inaugural G4D Open, which runs from 10-12 May at Woburn, will be one of the most inclusive tournaments ever staged, as it features nine sports classes across multiple impairment groups.

Welshman Jones, 57, who has a scratch handicap, lost his left leg in a road accident seven years ago.