Welsh Para-shot put and discus thrower Funmi Oduwaiye is eyeing a medal on her debut at the 2023 World Para-Athletics Championships which take place in Paris from 8-17 July.

Oduwaiye is in action in the F64 shot put and discus events in the French capital.

She previously represented Wales at basketball and hopes she can utilise some of the skills she honed on court when she competes.

At this year's Welsh Athletics Championships, she threw a new personal best in the shot put of 11.03m – just four centimetres off this season's world best.